Corporation chair Ram arrested

Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRCRC) chairman Glen Ram was arrested by members of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau, (ACIB) at the MRCRC’s Rio Claro offices this morning.

He was reportedly taken to the ACIB's Port of Spain offices. Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said while he is unsure of the details, Ram’s wife and attorney were reportedly on their way to the ACIB offices.Ram is the councillor for the Biche/Charuma electoral district.

The ACIB team was led by Supt Nurse and included Sgt Byron Daniel and Sgt Harewood.