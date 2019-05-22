Bush fire sets alight bio-hazardous waste pits at Guapo landfill

Image courtesy Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Facebook page.

THE Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) will return to the scene of a major fire which incinerated three pits used for bio-hazardous waste in the Guapo landfill, Point Fortin.

Fire officers believe the cause of the inferno may have been a bush fire which spread to and lit one of the pits triggering a chain reaction at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Officers from Point Fortin, San Fernando and Siparia fire stations battled the raging flames for almost ten-hours in an attempt to avert any disaster. The situation was reportedly brought under control around midnight.

Although the closest residential area is about 2 km away, officers said if the wind was stronger there could have been disastrous consequences. Officers said there were no injuries or reports of anyone being affected by emissions. One truck which was parked nearby was destroyed.

Newsday could not ascertain whether there are only three pits at the landfill used for bio-hazardous water material. A spokesman from the Point Fortin Borough Corporation said Earth Environmental Company is in charge of dealing with the waste stored in these.

The source said collected in the pits are usually sent by Atlantic, Heritage Petroleum Company and other companies involved in the oil industry.

Officials from the Corporation’s Disaster Management Unit, WASA and Heritage were at the scene of the fire and are expected to be present today when OSHA officials visit for a follow-up assessment.

Only last month, after it took almost two weeks to clear a smoke-emission problem in the Borough, Mayor Abdon Mason said that a proper response plan was being put in place.