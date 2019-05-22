Bravo teases fans on TKR departure CPL Draft takes place today

Dwayne Bravo kisses the trophy after leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the 2018 Final, which was held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

WILL Dwayne Bravo represent the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL)? TKR fans will find out today and who else will represent the six franchises when the draft for this year’s tournament takes place at the Gfinity eSports Arena in London, England, from 10 am TT time.

TKR will be going for a hat-trick of titles when the tournament runs from September 4 to October 12.

TKR have kept their core of players together for the past few seasons with captain Bravo, his brother Darren, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Kevon Cooper and Colin Munro all in the line-up for a number of years.

However, Dwayne caused panic among the TKR fans yesterday, teasing the TKR fans by announcing that he will be playing for another team for the 2019 CPL. The CPL posted a video on its Instagram page with Dwayne pondering which team he will be representing for the new season.

Responding to shocked fans, Bravo commented on the page: “No TKR for me this season guys sorry but I have nuff of the cussing. I need to enjoy my time now good luck TKR fans!!!”

Bravo led TKR to back-to-back titles last year and three overall since the league’s inception in 2013.

TKR assistant coach Imran Jan, talking about the draft, said, “Well like all other drafts as a franchise some of the picks are not in our hands. We just have to take what we get early and hope that the luck of the draw comes in the end. That’s how it goes.”

Jan wants the core to stay together saying, “Naturally we will want to keep the core of the team, but the draft sometimes does not allow that but the core of the team is what we setting out to keep.”

TKR fans received the exciting news two weeks ago that Trinidadian Kieron Pollard will represent the TT franchise for the first time in the history of the tournament, after signing as TKR’s marquee player.

“We are ecstatic. It’s been a long time in coming and all parties are happy for Kieron to be in the red, white and black again,” TKR manager Colin Borde said after Pollard was signed.

Chris Gayle will return to the Jamaica Tallawahs as their marquee player after playing for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the past two years. Also announcing their marquee players were Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents who signed Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder respectively.

The number of players that have put their names forward for the draft have increased, as has the number of countries from which the overseas players are from.

A record 536 players from 20 overseas countries will hope to earn selection on TKR, Amazon Warriors, St Lucia Stars, Patriots, Tridents or Tallawahs. Some of the international players in the draft are Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Shakib al Hasan, Jofra Archer and JP Duminy, along with Caribbean stars Andre Russell, Narine, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.