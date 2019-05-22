Ayers-Caesar gets to grill CJ Archie

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

FORMER chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar will be able to question Chief Justice Ivor Archie in her legal challenge of her short-lived judicial appointment.

Ayers-Caesar was successful in her application to have Archie, among others, cross examined on what transpired on April 27, 2017, when she says she was forced to resign as a judge, days after she was appointed and sworn in.

The former chief magistrate is claiming she was pressured by Archie and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) to resign after it was disclosed that she left 52 preliminary inquiries unfinished when she took up an appointment as a High Court judge.

Ayers-Caesar was appointed a High Court Judge on April 12. She resigned 15 days later amid public uproar over the unfinished cases which saw accused persons riot in court when told their cases, some over a decade old, had to start over from scratch.

In her lawsuit, Ayers-Caesar is claiming the JLSC acted unlawfully in seeking her resignation as a judge, that it unlawfully procured her resignation and acted unlawfully in treating as effective her consequent purported resignation.

She said she was pressured by the JLSC to resign, in that, she was told to either sign an already prepared resignation letter or her appointment would be revoked by the President.

In their decision on Ayers-Caesar’s application to cross examine Archie, and three others, Justices of Appeal Peter Jamadar and Gregory Smith said the cross examination of the CJ and the others may assist the court in resolving the issues raised in the former chief magistrate’s claim “as well as in assessing the integrity and credibility of the competing versions of what happened.

“Needless to say, this is likely to be relevant and material to the issues of duress, coercion, threat, procedural impropriety and the protection of the law, taken in the contexts of both section 137 (of the Constitution) and the factual matrix of this case,” Jamadar said in the decision.

Section 137 of the Constitution sets out the procedure for the removal of a judge. The judges also noted that two years have passed since, “and this matter remains undetermined.”

“It is our hope that it will be given the unconditional priority that it demands in the national interest, and hear and determined within a short a time as is reasonably possible. Robust and decisive case management is now required. This is possible without sacrificing both fairness and flexibility.

“Proactive judicial leadership is necessary. Judges are ultimately responsible for the management of each case and the flow of all cases in their docket,” the judges said.

Justice David Harris is presiding over Ayers-Caesar claim. She is represented by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj while Senior Counsel Russell Martineau, Deborah Peake and Ian Benjamin along with attorney Ian Roach represent the JLSC, of which Archie is the chairman.