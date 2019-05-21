Young people, take charge of change

THE EDITOR: There is no time like the present. Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery but today is the gift, or the present. Young people, your time to get involved in decision-making and stake your claim on the direction of our society is now.

The Bible says I have called you young men because you are strong and the word of God abideth in you. The old men will have dreams and the young men will see visions. No longer can young people be used as cosmetics or window dressing for institutions in our society.

In this digital revolution, millennials understand the communication age better than those who did not have the experience of growing up with its realities. Open up the opportunities for our young people to be a part of the decisions that shape our country’s future. Failure to do things differently will only result in repeating the mistakes of the past.

Young people, push harder to put your education and experience to work. Engage in building organisations together and step up with a collective voice. The information you need is literally at your fingertips and requires converting online communities into physical communities to take action. It is in your interest that the days of youth are not wasted as they will will never be returned.

Left to the old guards, power will continue to reside in the hands of a few who see no end in their tenure. Those who had their time and made their contributions deserve respect for their efforts. However, the days of holding onto positions of power for life as some type of entitlement cannot continue, especially if many are being left behind while only a few progress.

In the words of former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan, “Have confidence in the young people, give them a chance and they will surprise you.”

President Higgins of Ireland told young people in 2012 to “take charge of change.” He believed that young people are a source of wisdom and can help resolve Ireland’s social, political, economic and cultural issues.

One of president Barack Obama’s most famous quotes is, “We are the change the world has been waiting for.”

Whatever your vision may be, get involved where you want to contribute and do your part to take charge of change. In every sphere of influence a small organised group rules over a large disorganised group.

Young people, rise up, not to compete with the others but to dominate your space, where you were designed to influence.

RONALD HUGGINS, St Joseph