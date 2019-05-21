Young: ‘I won’t prejudice human-trafficking probes’

National Security Minister Stuart Young. Photo by Sureash Cholai

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says he will not speak on reports of several Venezuelan women being held in south Trinidadfor the purposes of human trafficking, as he will not prejudice ongoing investigations.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who asked about efforts to verify the reports which had been featured in the local media.

Young replied that there are ongoing multi-agency investigations involving the police, the Counter Trafficking Unit and Immigration.

"And I don't want to say anything more about these investigations that are currently taking place."

Mark asked Young to verify whether Venezuelan women are being used in a human-trafficking ring in South.

Young reiterated there is a current multi-agency investigation taking place.

"And I will not be drawn into providing any premature information at this stage. We will await, certainly on this side, and every responsible citizen of TT, will await the outcome of these investigations, and I will not prejudice them."

*Headline**