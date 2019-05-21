Wilson named among World Cup elite umpires

THE Trinidad and Tobago Umpires and Scorers’ Council (TTUSC) has expressed their pride in having one of their members officiating at the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

President of the TTUSC, Parasram Singh said yesterday that it was a great accomplishment by 52-year-old Joel Wilson whom he described as “an extremely competent and respected cricket umpire in the world game.”

Singh said that Wilson was the only West Indian umpire selected for the tournament from May 30 to July 14, while the only other official from the region, former WI captain and manager Sir Richie Richardson from Antigua, selected as one of only six match referees.

Wilson will be officiating in his third ICC world tournament, which included stints at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the T20 World Cup (Men’s and Women’s) in India in 2016.

Singh said that Wilson will break new ground for a West Indian umpire when he forms part of the team for the opening match of the World Cup as the fourth official when hosts England play Australia at The Oval in London.

“It is a fitting tribute to Wilson’s development as a member of the Emirates Elite Panel of Umpires to be one of 16 from around the world picked to officiate at the prestigious ICC World Cup,” said Singh.

“Wilson has set the bar very high for those wishing to emulate his success on the international stage,” Singh continued. “It is also reflective of the high standard of training that cricket officials in TT have been exposed to which have produced umpires like Wilson.”

The Trinidadian made his Test debut in July 2015 when Bangladesh hosted South Africa, the first of 13 so far he has stood in, with the last one being in January when the Proteas hosted Pakistan in Johannesburg.

Wilson’s 51-match One-Day International career was launched in 2011 when West Indies took on India in Kingston, Jamaica, with his last outing being in March when India took on Australia in Delhi.

He has also officiated in 26 T20 matches starting in 2012 in Dubai with his last match in Lauderhill, Florida in August last year.

In response, Adrian Griffith, ICC senior manager and ex-WI opener, said of the umpires and referees selected: “Officiating at the World Cup as with playing, is an honour and the pinnacle of an official’s career. It is a tough job with the eyes of the cricketing world on every decision, but this group of 22 is the very best from around the world who will rise to the occasion. I wish them all the very best.”

Officials for 2019 World Cup:

MATCH REFEREES: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Sir Richie Richardson.

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson.