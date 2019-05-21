St Louis’ funeral to take place in France

Dexter St Louis

THE FUNERAL of the late TT table tennis star Dexter St Louis is set to take place in France, according to an official from the TT Table Tennis Association (TTTTA).

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said that St Louis’ family notified him yesterday that the last rites for the 51-year-old former Olympian will be held in France, where he has lived for a number of years.

St Louis died on Thursday, in Bordeaux, France, after a brief illness.