Smoke at PoSGH physio dept

THE PHYSIOTHERAPY department at the Port of Spain General Hospital will be closed today after the Fire Service had to respond to reports of smoke.

In a release yesterday the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) said that at approximately 2.40 pm smoke was seen coming from the department.

It said, “The Fire Service were immediately called in and are presently on the scene. The smoke has cleared and preliminary reports indicate that the source was within the kitchen area of the department. As a precautionary measure, three patients from the Intensive Care Unit which is above the physiotherapy department were relocated to another area. No one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The department will be closed today for deep cleaning. Outpatients with scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule, the release said.

The NWRHA thanked the Fire Service, the police and staff members “for their swift actions during this incident.”