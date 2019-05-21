Relatives remain mum on slain grandmother

Relatives earlier declined to comment on the death of a 73-year-old Jemma Abass who was found in her St James home on Monday.

Family members were at the Forensic Science Centre in St James awaiting the results of an autopsy but when Newsday approached them they asked to be given time to grieve. In an earlier report they called for witnesses to come forward and assist police in solving what seems to be a murder.

According to reports relatives tried calling Abass over the weekend and did not get an answer. On Monday at about 10 am they visited her home on Mucurapo Road and found the house broken into. When they checked further they found her dead under a pile of clothes.

Police sources confirmed they were treating the matter as a homicide.