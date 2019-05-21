Relatives of murdered grandmother call for witnesses

RELATIVES of 73-year-old Jemma Abass are calling for neighbours to come forward and report any suspicious activity they can, after the pensioner was found murdered in her Mucurapo Road, St James, home yesterday.

Relatives said Abass, who was originally from Belmont, lived alone. They tried calling her on Sunday but she did not answer. One relative said she was suspicious and called the police, but an officer advised her to wait until Monday and check in person.

When family went to the house at around 10 am, they saw it had been broken into and found Abass’ body beneath a pile of clothes.

When police were called they found marks of violence on her body. Investigators also said Abass’ television and Toyota Corolla car were missing and suspect robbery as the motive for the murder.

Newsday spoke to relatives who said they did not know why anyone would want to kill Abass.

“You would think that someone would come forward and tell the police if they heard something. We really don’t have a lot of information on what happened at this time.”

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James today.