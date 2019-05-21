Rangers, Club Sando capture U-15, U-17 titles

Youth Pro League 2019 Under-17 champions Club SandoYouth Pro League 2019 Under-17 champions Club Sando

CLUB SANDO are champions of the Youth Pro League (YPL) Under-17 division after eking a 1-0 win over San Juan Jabloteh at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the club’s first ever league title, at any level, since joining the Pro League in 2015.

The title win is a follow-up of last season’s YPL Cup success in the Under-16 division when they defeated Jabloteh in that title match.

Earlier on Sunday – the final day of league fixtures, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers captured the Under-15 crown, their first overall title under the leadership of new owner Richard Ferguson, who took over the club this year.

Rangers U-15s, like Sando’s U-17s, entered play with a hand on the trophy – one point ahead of the pack – and the Dave “Hog Head” Quamina-coached bunch cruised to title glory with a 4-1 win over cellar-placed Defence Force FC.

Defence Force, due to their bottom four finish in all divisions, are the only club to try and advance out of all the YPL Cup playoffs on Sunday May 26 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Nathaniel Jones (53th and 78th) struck twice in the second half for Rangers U-15s after teammates Aiden Williams (seventh) and Keyel James (25th) cushioned the hosts at D’Abadie Recreation Ground.

Later in Marabella, the U-17 fixture provided Jabloteh a wonderful opportunity to exact revenge over the side that also got in their way of completing a fourth overall league sweep in the YPL last season when the ‘Oranges’ edged the San Juan club 1-0, allowing Point Fortin Civic to jump ahead as U-18 league champions.

But Jabloteh failed to convert at the south venue after creating the bulk of the game’s chances, and Darius Douglas grabbed the important winner for Sando three minutes from time to send supporters, teammates and the coaching staff into wild celebrations.

Douglas dived low to head a Marvin Waldrop cross past Jabloteh goalie Kahlil Oliver, redeeming himself after hitting the upright moments earlier on a wonderful opportunity when he was brilliantly put through on goal by Nirvan Ramnarine.

Douglas’ goal proved decisive in the title success as a loss or draw for Sando U-17s would have seen their Police counterparts, 3-2 winners over North East Stars, celebrate as champions.

Police U-17s had to settle for an admirable second at the end of their chase.

Sando and Jabloteh had earlier played to a goalless stalemate in the U-15 division after Jabloteh Under-13s, the runaway champions of their division, posted their biggest win of the campaign with a 9-0 result over Sando to finish seven points clear of the pack.

Lindell Sween scored twice for Jabloteh U-13s to put his tally at 11 goals to finish joint top scorer in the division with W Connection’s Chaz Forde.

Nathaniel O’Garro of Police FC finished top scorer in the U-15 division with 10 goals. Adica Ash and Jabari Lee, both of W Connection U-17s, finished joint top scorers in the division with seven goals.