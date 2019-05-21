PoSGH physio dept still shut

Port of Spain General Hospital.

THE physiotherapy department at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) will remain closed for the rest of this week for a thorough cleaning and air-quality testing after a recent fire, the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) said in a statement yesterday.

It said, “All outpatients with scheduled appointments for Wednesday (today), Thursday (tomorrow) and Friday will be contacted to reschedule. It is expected that the department will be reopened on Monday at 7 am.

“The NWRHA apologises for the inconvenience caused, but this has become necessary to ensure that we continue to provide care in a safe and comfortable environment.”