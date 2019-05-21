Police on Reverse Man: ‘The streets know who he is’

Car which looks like that of a man who was seen reversing around the Queen's Park Savannah being towed by what seems to be a wrecker.

POLICE don't seem to be moving forward in their search for “Reverse Man,” – the man who was seen in social-media videos reversing along major roads in TT – because, according to cops searching for him, he may be too difficult to get a hold on, even in reverse.

“The streets know who he is and they say he is a man that can’t be caught,” police sources told Newsday earlier today.

At the time, police had no information on his whereabouts.

Last week Reverse Man was caught on tape driving backwards around the Queen’s Park Savannah and bobbing and weaving through traffic. Video of him reversing along Morne Coco Road was also posted to social media.

Yesterday another video, this time of what is purported to be Reverse Man's car being towed along Morne Coco Road was also shared on social media.