Parkites retain TTCB Premiership 50-over title

Queen’s Park players and staff celebrate their victory in the TTCB Premiership 50-overs final on Sunday evening.

QUEEN’S PARK retained their TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership 50-overs title after defeating First Citizens Clarke Road by 89 runs on Sunday evening at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Queen’s Park`s captain Justin Guillen won the toss and his team decided to take first strike in the final. The former TT opener led from the front with a top score of 77 off 114 balls including five fours and two maximums before being caught by Sean Siloch off Kerwyn Sirju.

Guillen’s opening partner Tion Webster contributed 23 runs while Isaiah Rajah made only six.

However, it was the fourth wicket partnership of 107 runs between Guillen and Yannic Cariah that proved crucial in the Parkites’ innings.

Cariah made 67 runs off 72 balls including three fours and a six, but was eventually caught by Yannick Ottley off pace bowler Odean Smith.

To reach their total of 272/9 in their quota of 50 overs, the Parkites had further contributions from Javon Searles (24), Akeal Hosein (23) and Khary Pierre (17).

Smith was Clarke Road`s best bowler with 2/36 from nine overs followed by Clevon Kallawan’s figures of 2/59.

Chasing 273 for victory, Clarke Road`s opening pair of Kyle Hope and Nicholas Sookdeosingh started positively reaching 31 runs in under five overs.

Unfortunately, Sookdeosingh (20) and Hope (11) fell within two balls of each other leaving them 31/2. They never fully recovered from the double blow as the Parkites tightened the screws when Anderson Phillip bowled Siloch for 11 runs and off-spinner Jon Ross Jaggessar had Dejourn Charles leg-before-wicket for a duck leaving them reeling at 56/4.

The 44-run partnership between Ottley and skipper Gregory Mahabir seemed to have settled the ship somewhat until Pierre broke through the defence of Mahabir bowling him for 14 runs. Two balls later, the West Indies left arm spinner had Clevon Kallawan LBW for a duck leaving them in further trouble at 100/6.

Ottley`s fighting innings of 45 runs (five fours and a six) was ended when Pierre bowled him, leaving Clarke Road in serious trouble at 111/7.

Smith played a cameo innings, entertaining the crowd with a blistering half century before being caught Pierre off Hosein. His quick-fire innings of 53 runs included three fours and five towering sixes coming off just 38 balls. Pierre wrapped up the victory for the Parkites when he bowled Ahkeel Mollon for duck, with the scoreboard on 183.

Pierre was the main destroyer for the Parkites with 4/24 while fellow left-arm spinner Hosein captured 2/7. Guillen was named as the Man of the Match.

SCORES –

QUEEN’S PARK 272/9 (50 overs) – Justin Guillen 77, Yannic Cariah 67; Odean Smith 2/37 vs FC CLARKE ROAD 183 – O Smith 53, Yannick Ottley 46; Khary Pierre 4/24. Queen’s Park won by 89 runs.