Molino, Jones included in TT squad Lawrence names provisional 40-man team for Gold Cup…

Kevin Molino

MIDFIELDERS Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones have been included in a 40-man provisional TT squad, announced by coach Dennis Lawrence, for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

The Gold Cup will begin on June 15 and run until July 7.

Molino, who plays for Minnesota United in the American MLS (Major League Soccer), recently returned to action after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in March 2018.

Jones, who returned to MLS outfit Seattle Sounders after a year-and-a-half stay with Darmstadt in Germany, have not played for TT since the November 15 2018 friendly away to Iran, with the hosts prevailing 1-0 in Tehran.

Veteran goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams, who is yet to play an international since Lawrence took over as coach in January 2016, was named in the provisional squad, along with the regular pair of Adrian Foncette and Marvin Phillip, Danish-born Nicklas Frenderup and Canadian-born Gregory Ranjitsingh.

Leland Archer, who plays for Charleston Battery in the US, and Defence Force’s Justin Garcia are the only new defenders on the roster. The seasoned campaigners Daneil Cyrus, Sheldon Bateau, Aubrey David, Curtis Gonzales, Triston Hodge, Mekeil Williams, Alvin Jones, Carlyle Mitchell, as well as Ross Russell jnr, Kareem Moses and Keston Julien, were the other defenders included.

Lawrence named four strikers to his provisional squad – Willis Plaza, Marcus Joseph, Shahdon Winchester and Akeem Roach.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the only new face is Defence Force’s Dylon King.

Molino and Jones will be joined by the Garcia brothers Levi and Judah, Kevan George, Neveal Hackshaw, Akeem Humphrey, Leston Paul, Khaleem Hyland, Duane Muckette, Jomal Williams, Ataulla Guerra, Reon Moore, Cordell Cato, Nathan Lewis, Lester Peltier and Kathon St Hillaire. Before the Gold Cup kicks off, TT will have one official fixture, a June 5 friendly away to Japan in Saitama. At the Gold Cup, TT will play hosts US, Guyana and Panama in Group D action, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage.

In accordance with the Competition Regulations, the submitted rosters will serve as the basis for the final 23-player lists for each team. The final 23-player rosters will be announced by Concacaf the first week of June.

After the official announcement, only injury-related changes will be allowed, up until 24 hours before each team’s first match and any injury replacements must come from the preliminary 40-player roster.