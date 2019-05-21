Missing girls found, then run from police

After being reported missing more than a month ago, two girls ran away from their rescuers this afternoon.

Couva police received an anonymous tip that they were being kept at a Claxton Bay house.

Police said they received the information at around 12.25 pm and visited a wooden house at Hilltop Avenue. One of the girls reportedly saw them and ran down the other side of the hill, while the other ran to a neighbour's house. The police caught up with the 14-year-old as she tried to hide under another house a short distance away, and found the 12-year-old trying to hide under pieces of board in the neighbour's yard.

The 14-year-old was reported missing from Dump Road, Arima in February, while the 12-year-old was also reported missing from her Claxton Bay home earlier this year.

They were taken to be medically examined and then to the Couva Police Station, where their parents will be notified that they have been found.