Mental health problems on rise

THE EDITOR: The number of people with mental health problems in TT is increasing, according to recent statistics from reliable sources.

The main reason for this, in my opinion, is the increase in violent crimes in recent years and the rise in the cost of living. These create worries about things like money and jobs (which are difficult to find and keep) and are making it harder for people to survive and thrive.

Life is getting tougher every day for many as those in authority have lost touch with the common man. It appears more people are finding it difficult to cope with mental health problems as the number of people who self-harm or have suicidal thoughts is unfortunately on the rise.

Treatment for mental disorders needs to become more readily available and effective. However, the majority of people with diagnosed mental disorders in this country do not receive treatment.

The challenges must be tackled head-on by the public health service by identifying risk factors, increasing awareness about mental disorders and the effectiveness of treatment, removing the stigma associated with treatment, eliminating health disparities, and improving access to mental health services.

SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas