Man drowns after argument with relative

Photo courtesy: Theillers B&B

After an argument with his sister, 58-year-old Ricardo Chinnon drowned while taking a swim to calm down.

Police said Chinnon was at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk with his sister Sylvia De Freitas at around 12.20 pm, when they had an argument.

Chinnon left his sister on the sand and swam out to a deep point.

His sister realised he did not surface for some time. His body later washed up on the shore.

The Carenage police were called and brought in emergency medical services. Chinnon was declared dead by a doctor.