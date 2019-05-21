How to avoid late salaries

THE EDITOR: Recently it was reported that public servants had received late payment of salaries. This happens time and again due to various reasons. There could also be some problems arising, especially with instalments carrying penalties for late payment.

The solution to this is very simple, and at no cost – stagger payments over a longer period so even with late salaries there will be no likely problems.

Additionally, the practice of paying on the last two days of the month results in tremendous traffic jams, long lines at supermarkets, utility payment centres, parking problems and senior citizens having to wait for long periods of time to process their transactions.

My suggestion is that the State, as the largest employer, adopt salary payment as follows:

Between the 15th and 18th of the month – Education; 19th-22nd –National Security; 23rd-25th – Health; 26th-28th – other ministries.

The private sector may want to also consider paying staff over more than one day.

This costs nothing, by way of cash flow, as after the first month payment becomes due one month later.

Such an arrangement will definitely make for greater productivity. Look at the supermarket mid-month and you’ll see cashiers sometimes looking bored. Sometimes the same applies to banks and utility payment centres.

If this as a worthwhile suggestion, kindly agitate for it through whatever legal avenues are open to you.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH via e-mail