Cuban runner successfully defends crown

RICHER Perez Cobas of Cuba is now a two-time champion of the Sea to Sea Marathon, winning the full marathon on Sunday morning in two hours 51 minutes 10 seconds.

Jose Elmer Ararat Diaz of Colombia gave him a good fight to finish second in 2:52:26. Godffrey Mbihia of Kenya placed 3rd in 3:04:43.

Trinidad-based UK citizen Thomas Adams finished fourth in 3:10:02. Curtis Cox (3:10:53) was fifth and the top Caricom runner. Michael Honore (3:12:01) was sixth and the second-placed Caricom runner while Kerwyn Mahabir (3:31:49) was seventh and the third-placed Caricom runner.

Raquel Agudelo Berrio of Colombia successfully defended her female marathon title clocking 3:12:47. TT's Sjaelan Evans was second in 3:35:26 and also won the Caricom category. Christine Regis (3:54:05) was third, and the second-placed Caricom female, followed by Chantel Lemaitre (3:55:26), Dominique Em Martineau (4:02:51), Camille Hernandez (4:05:04) and Adeline Lamorell (4:06:41).

Didimo Sanchez Mendoza of Venezuela won the Sea To Sea Half-Marathon in one hour 10 minutes 50 seconds. It is his first victory in the Tobago races after many second places. Kenyan Alex Ekesa was second in 1:14:06, to add to his previous day's secondd place in the Sea to Sea 10K. Junior Ashton (1:15:49) of St Vincent/Grenadines placed third overall and also won the Caricom category.

The first TT runner Shirvan Baboolal (1:16:28) placed fourth overall and was the second-placed Caricom runner.

Oshane Archibald of Jamaica (1:21:25) finished fifth, with Guyanese Lionel D'Andrade (1:23:45), Guswil George (1:23:51), Kade Sobers of Tobago (1:24:43), Keron Ali (1:25:33) and Kriston Charles (1:25:45) trailing.

Among the women, Céline Lestrade was the champion in a time of 1:39:52. She also took home the Caricom category female title.

April Francis (1:53:00) was next, ahead of Patricia Sorias (1:58:19), Alana Umraw (1:59:57) and Grit Blackman (2:00:00).

The Half Marathon got going at Goodwood and, simultaneously, the Marathon began at the Main Ridge Forest Reserve, overlooking Bloody Bay. Both the Half Marathon and the Marathon ended at the Marathon Village on Lambeau beach.