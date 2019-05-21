Chief Secretary challenges FIU
The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on Monday held its 9th Annual Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Compliance Conference for individuals and businesses.
The event was held at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago under the theme: “Combatting ML and TF in TT: Where are we now?”
Addressing those gathered, Kelvin Charles, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy, used the opportunity to challenge the FIU to consider partnering with the assembly’s Financial Literacy Secretariat to introduce information about money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism to high-school students and school leavers.
Charles said he is believes if change is to be truly experienced, the minds of the citizenry from an earlier age needs to be captured.
