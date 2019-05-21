Chief Secretary challenges FIU

Chief Sec Kelvin Charles greets Director, Compliance and Outreach of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Avelon Perry as FIU member Kevin Radix looks on.

The Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit (FIU) on Monday held its 9th An­nu­al An­ti-Mon­ey Laun­der­ing (AML) and Counter Fi­nanc­ing of Ter­ror­ism (CFT) Com­pli­ance Con­fer­ence for in­di­vid­u­als and busi­ness­es.

The event was held at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Re­sort in Low­lands, Tobago under the theme: “Combatting ML and TF in TT: Where are we now?”

Addressing those gathered, Kelvin Charles, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy, used the opportunity to challenge the FIU to consider partnering with the assembly’s Financial Literacy Secretariat to introduce information about money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism to high-school students and school leavers.

Charles said he is believes if change is to be truly experienced, the minds of the citizenry from an earlier age needs to be captured.