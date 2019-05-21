Arima Hindu Primary students still in limbo

While several options presented for the relocation of the Arima Hindu Primary School, the question still remains: when will construction of a new school resume on the property the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha purchased several years ago?

Hundreds of parents attended a town meeting at the Arima Town Hall on Monday evening to discuss the relocation of the school after a fatal shooting a stone's throw from the site, which also contains three houses.

There has always been concern for the safety of the children and staff because of the location of the school on Temple Street, a known drug den.

Businessman Raj Jado, who represented the SDMS, offered free land for a new building and another businessman, Balliram Maharaj, offered a warehouse which could be refurbished to house students.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia, who attended the meeting, said he would make a decision within the next two weeks.

The school has been re-opened and parents have been sending their children to school, but a source said the teachers were not going to classes.