Wrecker man catches ‘Reverse Man’

Car which looks like that of a man who was seen reversing around the Queen's Park Savannah being towed by what seems to be a wrecker.

It would seem the “Reverse Man,” who gained popularity after he was seen reversing his car around the Queen’s Park Savannah and parts of Morne Coco Road last week, may have met his match. His car, made popular by social media posts, was seen being taken away by one who is considered the nemesis of drivers – the wrecker man.

In a social media post shared on Facebook last Saturday, a video showed a Nissan B-13 Sunny being towed along Morne Coco Road by a Land Rover. As the car was being towed, a popular song,Backin’ it Up,by rappers Cardi B and Pardison Fontane, could be heard in the background.

The caption on the video said: “The famous Reverse Man... Wrecked,”

The reverse man rolled back into the spotlight days after a video of him reversing at speed along major roads went viral. Police said they were on the hunt for him, as his actions were reckless. Up to press time, police sources said he had not been arrested, but they were aware that he lived in the Maraval/Paramin area.