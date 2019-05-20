TT win three Pan Am MMA medals

TT MMA Federation president Jason Fraser, right, with national fighters Erland Meloney, Lashawn Sladden and Jeremy Rudolfo at the 2019 Pan Am MMA Championships in Bahamas.

TT won three medals at the inaugural International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Pan American Championship held in Bahamas from May 15-19.

The TT Mixed Martial Arts Federation can feel proud of itself with a return of one gold and two bronze by the local fighters.

TT’s Lashawn Sladden was victorious in the light heavyweight division (205lbs).

Also among the medals was Erland Meloney, who got bronze in the lightweight division (155lbs), and Jeremy Rodolfo, who copped bronze among the heavyweights (220lbs).

TT MMA Federation president Jason Fraser lauded the fighters and congratulated the IMMAF for hosting the tournament.

“As president I am very proud of our athletes and I am sure if more can be done to help give the other athletes the opportunities to showcase their talent on the world stage, Trinidad and Tobago will be forever proud. I must note that every time we represent our country in combat sports we always medal,” he said.