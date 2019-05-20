Sixth gun found in Tobago

Tobago police found their sixth gun for 2019 in Mary’s Hill on Monday morning.

The Divisional Task Force received information about an illegal gun around 7am while on mobile patrol, and found a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with three spent shells and three live shells in a vacant lot.

The fifth gun for 2019 was discovered in Canaan/Bon Accord in March. The 1.38 pistol was found near a busy area after police acted on information received that day.

In 2018 14 illegal firearms were found throughout the island. Newsday was told Tobago police are hoping to seize over 14 illegal guns this year.

Two of the island’s murders for 2019, including a recent rape and robbery, involved illegal guns. In January Tobago’s first victim, 20 year-old Dwarika Moses of Les Coteaux was found murdered with a gunshot wound to his head in a burnt car on Mason Hall Link Road on January 16.

Almost two months later Donald Parks, 85, of Summer Hill, Plymouth, was shot in the head and robbed at his home in March. Two weeks later, Shauneil Charles, 22, of Golden Lane was charged with his murder.

Police also arrested a 24-year-old man in connection withr the rape and robbery of a 55-year-old woman last month at the Plymouth Multipurpose Facility. The suspect was armed and ordered the woman to hand over her electronic devices and cash before sexually assaulting her. He is expected to be charged.