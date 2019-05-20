Prison officers’ morale said to be at all-time low

President of the Prison Officers' Association (POA) Ceron Richards.

PRESIDENT of the Prison Officers Association (POA) Ceron Richards says the motivation levels of officers have "plummeted to an all-time low."

"You would appreciate a number of our officers have been experiencing a number of challenges both internally and in the external environment," he said. "A number of officers have been assaulted and even killed, last year in particular."

He was speaking on Sunday evening at the I Support Our Service (ISOS) TT Prison Service Launch Programme at the Commissioner of Prisons' Residence, Golden Grove, Arouca.

He said this has placed the Prisons Service in a very peculiar situation where the service often has to wonder how to motivate all officers to provide a safe TT. He said the POA has always advocated for all citizens to get on board and support officers "to ensure we have the wherewithal to advance the interests of the State."

He added: "And here it is we are here as a result of someone listening to our cries, listening to our plea. Listening to all of the situations and all the challenges we are facing."

Richards said the service was now partnered with the business community and corporate citizens through ISOS, led by its patron Nicole Dyer-Griffith, wife of the Commissioner of Police.