Police seek advice from DPP on 2017 murder of teen

Members of the Homicide Bureau Region One are expected to seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on how to proceed in charging a 23-year-old man who is suspected of murdering Laventille teen Richard Smith in 2017.

Police said the man was arrested on the Southern Main Road in Chaguanas last Thursday, and was taken to Port of Spain on Friday, when he was interviewed by homicide investigators. They are following up on inquiries before going to the DPP.

Smith, 19, was found dead in a stairwell in St Barbs, in November 2017.