Police hunt for gaming machine arsonist

File photo

St Joseph police are on the hunt for a man who set fire to a gaming machine at a bar in Curepe on Sunday.

Police said the man reportedly walked into the Bassie Street Extension bar just after 6 pm and began dousing the machine with lighter fluid.

One of the patrons at the bar attempted to knock the fluid out of the man's hands but was unsuccessful.

The man then set the machine on fire, before other patrons attempted to subdue him.

He ran away.

Police said the man who is still unidentified will be charged for destruction of property.