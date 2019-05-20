Pensioner found beaten to death at home

Police are investigating the suspected murder of a 74-year-old woman at her Mucurapo Road, St James, home this morning.

They said relatives of Jemma Abass went to her home at around 10 am to check on her when they found her bleeding with a pillowcase over her head.

They called the police and reported that Abass' television and Toyota Corolla car were missing.

Relatives also told police they were trying to get into contact with her over the weekend but were unsuccessful.

No one has been arrested.

Police said Abass' body appeared to have signs of blunt force trauma, indicating she was beaten.