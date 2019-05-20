Ministry wants retired teachers, students for Venezuelan registration

National Security Minister Stuart Young. FILE PHOTO

The Ministry of National Security has put out a call for students studying Spanish at tertiary level and retired Spanish teachers to serve as clerks and interpreters during the upcoming registration of Venezuelans in TT.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday.

The registration period, announced by the Government in April, will begin May 31 and end June 14.

A release said the ministry was offering short-term internship positions for students to serve as registration clerks.

The release asked interested applicants to send a cover letter and resume to ven_register@mns.gov.tt or submit to the ministry's head office.