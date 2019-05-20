Man assists cops over friend’s shooting death

File photo

THE 21-year-old man detained last week in connection with last year’s murder of Dhansham "Smeagle" Diaz remains in custody assisting Homicide Bureau Region III police with the investigation.

The suspect, a labourer, is said to have been a friend of the 29-year-old victim.

Diaz, 29, was shot on March 10, 2018, after he intervened in an altercation between the friend and another man at Assaraf Road, Charlieville, Chaguanas. He was taken the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope, where he died.

Insp Corrie, Figaro and Jones are heading investigations and are preparing a file to send to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions.

PC Rambhajan is investigating.