Judge says PBR tenants can stay put for now

ABOUT 27 tenants at Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) Priority Bus Route (PBR) malls have been granted a continuing injunction against the PTSC.

Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, presiding in the San Fernando High Court, ordered that PTSC not evict the tenants while the substantive hearing of their case is engaging the court's attention.

The tenants are at the San Juan, Curepe and Tunapuna malls. Those in Port of Spain and Arima are also resisting the PTSC’s quit notices after the corporation increased their rent from $7 to $14 per square foot. The PTSC had given the tenants until December 31, 2018 to quit or be evicted, but the tenants sued.

Yesterday, Boodoosingh granted San Juan, Curepe and Tunupuna tenants a continuation of the injunction against the PTSC. The first set of tenants obtained an injunction on January 7, followed by another group.

Before the judge, are injunctions from all of the PBR tenants, but they expired on February 18.

Boodoosingh heard arguments from attorneys Michael Rooplal, representing the tenants, and Gitanjali Gopeesingh, representing the PTSC, on the continuation of the injunctions.

In giving his ruling yesterday, Boodoosingh ordered that both sets of injunctions continue until the trial is completed. The judge said the tenants would suffer great prejudice if they were evicted.

However, Boodoosingh also ordered that the tenants pay all their arrears of rent to the PTSC, failing which he will discharge the injunction.

Attorney David-Mark Kidney and Vishan Girwar instructed Rooplal.Whiney Jacobs instructed Gopeesingh.