Jamaican charged with murder of ex-wife’s boyfriend

A Jamaican man is the second person charged for the murder and unlawful disposal of a Curepe man's body last month.

According to a release issued by the police this afternoon, Junior Thompson aka "Junior Mohammed," was charged by members of the Homicide Bureau Region Three, after he was arrested in Caroni last week.

Thompson, 28, allegedly got into an altercation with Kurt Edwards in front of their Curepe home. During the fracas, Edwards was stabbed and died at the scene.

The accused then allegedly put the victim’s body into his vehicle and disposed of it on Crowne Street, Tacarigua. The vehicle was then abandoned in the Orange Grove area.

Thompson's wife, Desta Thompson, was charged last Wednesday. Her husband was held hours later in Caroni. Investigators believe he tried to flee the country that night from Cedros.