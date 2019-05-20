Escapees to appear in court today

Atiba Sealy

Six of the eight inmates, who escaped from prison last Wednesday, are expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate this morning after they were charged with escaping lawful custody.

Police said the men, Atiba Sealy, Kerry Valentino, Stefon Austin, Joshua Janet, Brent Johnson and Mikhale Mohammed, were charged on Sunday.

Five of the men were captured in parts of Las Lomas by a joint team of Northern and Central Division police, hours after they escaped their cell at the Arouca Remand facility.

Sealy was captured the next morning when residents told Las Lomas Police a man matching his description was attempting to leave El Carmen Village on foot.