Drunk driver held after fatal crash

Rudra Sookdeo

A 30-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a fatal crash this morning.

According to police reports the man was given a breathalyser by members of the Highway Patrol Unit after the crash ,which claimed the life of Rudra Sookdeo. Police reports said Sookdeo, 41, of Coalmine, Sangre Grande, was headed west on his way to work around 3 am when the accident happened.

Police said a blown-out tyre on the intoxicated driver’s Nissan Navara contributed to the accident. The driver crossed the median and slammed into Sookdeo’s Honda Civic near Food Basket, Arima.

Sookdeo, who worked with Swissport in Piarco, died at the scene.

The other driver, from Tumpuna Road, Arima, was taken to hospital before police took him into custody.

The road fatality total for the year is now 51.