22 more V’zuelans fined for illegal entry

TWENTY-TWO Venezuelans appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' court yesterday charged with illegally entering the country. Each was fined $3,000 by senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor or ordered to serve six months in jail.

Among the 22 were three women, all of whom pleaded guilty and were given three months to pay.

Last Thursday, 17 men appeared before Connor and were slapped with the same fines for entering TT at a place not designated a port and failing to report to an immigration office.

The charge against the 22 was that they arrived at an unknown beach in south Trinidad.

PC Richardson, attached to the Immigration Office, laid the charge. The exercise was led by Cpl Chaitram Singh.

Upon completion of the case yesterday, the 22 were taken to the Detention Centre in Valencia, where they will stay until the fines are paid.