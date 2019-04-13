Woman robbed of cellphone, $500

POLICE are searching for three men who robbed a 27-year-old woman of her cellphone and $500 after she boarded a PH taxi on her way to work.

According to police, the woman from La Florissante, D’Abadie, stopped a car around 6.15 am, on Friday, at the corner of Arima Old Road and La Florissante Road. The woman reported to police that she got into the back seat and saw a man of East Indian descent, the driver, who had a dreadlocks hairstyle, and a front seat passenger whose face she did not see. When she entered the black wagon, the back-seat passenger took out a gun from his jacket and demanded she hand over her cellphone, a Samsung J7 worth $1,400.

The woman was ordered to put her head between her legs while the gunman took her bank card and made her divulge her pin number. The men then drove a short distance and stopped at an ATM where the front seat passenger went in and withdrew $500, which was all the woman had in her account. The men then dropped her at Skinner Street, Eastern Main Road, Arouca. She reported the matter to the police. The victim told police she could not recall the registration number of the vehicle.