TT U-15 defeat defending champs B’dos by 68 runs West Indies Under-15 50-over championships

THE TT Under-15 cricketers made a winning start when the West Indies Under-15 50-over championships bowled off in Antigua, yesterday.

TT, led by a solid performance from Justin Jagessar, defeated defending champions Barbados by 68 runs in round one. Batting first Jagessar top scored with 55 to help TT to 215 for nine in 50 overs. Jagessar, batting at number three, held the innings together as TT slumped to 78/4 in the 24th over after being in a comfortable position on 47 without loss. Jagessar and Kyle Ramdoo put on 63 for the fifth wicket getting TT to 141/4 before another collapse put Barbados back in the contest. Ramdoo fell for 22, before Jagessar and Joshua Davis fell shortly after to leave TT on 152/7 in the 38th over.

However, some lower order resistance led by Orlando James and Saleem Ali took TT past 200. James struck a quick 25 off 23 deliveries with two fours and Ali ended on 16 not out. Ali and Jacen Agard combined to put on an unbroken 22 for the last wicket. Nathan Sealy was the best bowler for Barbados grabbing 4/33 in ten overs, but the Bajans would have been disappointed to conceded 42 extras including 39 wides.

In reply, Barbados were dismissed for 147 in 42.5 overs with Joshua Davis taking 2/31 in ten overs and Nickyle Jalim grabbing 2/26 in ten overs. The match was hanging in the balance with Barbados on 62/1 in the 16th over, but Barbados struggled to find partnerships for the rest of the innings. Opener Micaiah Simmons was the best batsman for Barbados scoring 42 off 65 balls with five fours and Joshua Morris made 25. t two of the three run outs for TT.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TT 215/9 (50 overs) (Justin Jagessar 55, Orlando James 25, Kyle Ramdoo 22; Nathan Sealy 4/33) vs Barbados 147 (42.5 overs) (Micaiah Simmons 42, Joshua Morris 25; Joshua Davis 2/31, Nickyle Jalim 2/26) TT won by 68 runs

Jamaica 243/8 (S Wedderburn 74 not out, A Weir 26; Z Jodah 3/46, K Singh 2/38, M Dindyal 2/34) vs Guyana 244/4 (45.4 overs) (R Ramnauth 114, J Campbell 47, M Dindyal 42) Guyana won by six wickets

Leeward Islands 82 (31 overs) (W Cornwall 19; D Tyson 3/6, K Cassie 3/11) vs Windward Islands 83/2 (19 overs) (D Joseph 33 not out) Windward Islands won by eight wickets