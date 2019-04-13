TT teams dominate day one Carifta Water Polo Championships 2019:

ON THE ATTACK: TT's Under-19 water polo men look to score against Bahamas yesterday.

ALL four TT junior teams started their quest for a return to regional dominance in style yesterday, easing past their opponents on the first day of the Carifta Aquatics Championships water polo tournament, in Wildey, Barbados.

Having missed last year's competition, the 14-and-under mixed team, the 16-and-under boys, 19-and-under boys and the 19-and-under girls, got their desired results with emphatic wins.

The teams only learned of the schedule early in the day, and when action finally got under way, TT's 14-and-Under team wasted no time in their onslaught against Barbados, one of TT's four opponents in the category. The match ended in a 12-3 victory for TT.

Nathan Hinds played a physical match, recording three fouls, but his aggression saw him score four goals. His team-mates Justin Hackett and Logan Beepat added three each, and Bryant Finklea and Jade Charles had one apiece. They went on to close their day with a second victory and an early lead in the group.

A Boys 19-and-Under fixture quickly followed with TT winning against Bahamas, 16-7. Although Bahamas started well offensively, scoring three goals in the first quarter, they were clearly outmatched by TT, who scored seven in the same period – four of which came from Jason Hackett. Hackett closed with five goals, while Luke Gillette and Charles Rowley each added three goals.

The TT 16-and-Under boys took to the pool next in a clash against Barbados and, like their older and younger compatriots, were all over their opponents. They registered an 18-4 victory which was, at least until press time, the biggest win of the day. They played the Bahamas in their second match last night.

The national 19-and-under girls made light work of their only opponent in the division, Barbados, with a 14-3 thrashing. Despite it being a full team effort, Victoria Gillette stole the show with a six-goal haul, including three in the first quarter and another pair in the final. Yasmin Mohammed scored a hat-trick, while Tahira Beepat and Jaeda Attong-Julien had two each. Aaliyah Aching got the other item.

The 19-and-under girls team, led by head coach Nicola Welch, will play Barbados twice again – once today and again tomorrow, the final day of competition.

TT's co-ed team will start today's proceedings today against Curacao at 8.45 am.

Today's Fixtures – Barbados Aquatic Centre, Wildey

TT vs Curacao (14-and-under co-ed), 8.45 am

TT vs Curacao (Boys 16-and-under), 10.25 am

TT vs Barbados (Girls 19-and-under), 12.05 pm

TT vs Bonaire (Boys 19-and-under), 5.25 pm

Groups:

14-and-under co-ed: Bonaire, TT, Bahamas, Barbados, Curacao.

16-and-under boys: Barbados, Bahamas, TT, Curacao.

19-and-under boys: Bahamas, Bonaire, TT, Barbados.

19-and-under girls: Barbados, TT.