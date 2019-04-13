Shabazz, the Caribbean man Ex-TT coach on FIFA role, Gold Cup, future

Former national men and women's head coach Jamaal Shabazz. PHOTO BY ALLAN V CRANE

JAMAAL Shabazz, the former TT and Guyana men's head coach, believes he is the epitome of what it means to be a Caribbean man. Shabazz, 55, recently received a two-year appointment to the IFAB (International Football Association Board) Football Advisory Panel (FAP).

The panel, along with the Technical Advisory Panel, advises IFAB on potential changes to the laws of the game.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday, Shabazz said, “It’s an opportunity to widen my scope and see how I could represent (Concacaf), with the guidance of the technical people, as it relates to what they would like represented at that level.

“The people in Concacaf might want you to put forward their perspective. So, it’s not me on my accord, it’s representing Concacaf and their viewpoints at that level.”

The Morvant Caledonia technical director immediately debunked the idea his future lies in an office, revealing he is currently negotiating for a job that will require him to be on the football field.

“In no way am I prepared to leave the field. I am, at this stage, in negotiations with another country with regards to their national programme. At that stage, I still intend to take the field as a coach,” he said.

Asked where the country is located, Shabazz replied, “In the Caribbean. You know I’m a Caribbean man. The only man who is more Caribbean than me is Black Stalin.”

On his IFAB appointment, Shabazz said, “It was interesting that Concacaf could have chosen me. I felt very humbled. I’m willing to put my best foot forward. It’s not a job. It’s just me being on a committee.”

Shabazz will be required to attend around three FAP meetings per year.

During his lengthy coaching career, Shabazz twice held positions as Guyana men’s team coach, from 2005-2008 and 2011-2012.

In his latter stint with the Golden Jaguars, he famously guided his team to a 2-1 win over the visiting TT squad, at the Providence Stadium, on November 11, 2011 – a result which ended TT’s hopes of qualifying for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

TT will meet Guyana, Panama and co-hosts United States in Group D of the Concacaf Gold Cup, from June 15 to July 7.

Shabazz has warned the TT team of underestimating Guyana again.

Shabazz said, “I felt very worried for TT and one of my best friends (coach) Dennis Lawrence. Why? Because I know the tendency by Trinidad fans to underestimate Guyana.

“But, given the squad that they have now, once they can better organise themselves defensively, I think they would be a formidable opponent.”

TT are set to face the US for the first time since the October 10, 2017 clash at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, with TT prevailing 2-1 to end the Americans' chances of progressing to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“It’s really an interesting group for TT, meeting the USA again – which would certainly be a match that would hold no bars, there would be no love lost in that game,” Shabazz said.

“All and all, I think it’s an exciting group. It should spark the interest of the wider Caribbean and the entire Concacaf.”