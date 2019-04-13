PowerGen inch closer to Nat’l League crown

Powergen spinner Kavesh Kantasingh

POWERGEN moved closer to the TT Cricket Board National League two-day title after winning the first innings against Victoria when the penultimate round bowled off, yesterday.

Batting first at the PowerGen Sports Ground in Penal, Victoria were bundled out for 125 as spinner Kavesh Kantasingh continued his prolific season grabbing six for 63. Royston Crandon was also among the wickets taking 2/10 and Sherwin Ganga cracked 61 for Victoria. In reply, PowerGen closed on 183/9 as Steven Katwaroo top scored with 62 and Jason Mohammed pitched in with 34. Farrel Jugmohan was the chief destroyer for Victoria snatching 5/58 and Emmanuel Lett took 2/21.

At the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, Akil Timothy took ten wickets on the day for El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) but Alescon Comets still had the edge at stumps.

Timothy grabbed 7/19 to help dismiss Comets for 155, before EYM were bundled out for 138 with Imran Khan taking 7/66. In the second innings Comets closed on 175/5, an overall lead of 192 runs. All matches continue today from 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Clarke Road 329/8 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 77, Yannick Ottley 70, Clevon Kalawan 49; Akeal Hosein 2/29, Anderson Phillip 2/53) vs Queen’s Park

Victoria 125 (Sherwin Ganga 61; Kavesh Kantasingh 6/63, Royston Crandon 2/10) vs PowerGen 183/9 (Steven Katwaroo 62, Jason Mohammed 34, Farrel Jugmohan 5/58, Emmanuel Lett 2/21)

Central Sports 195 (Kamil Pooran 81; Nathaniel McDavid 5/48, Rishard Harris 2/56, Atiba Allert 2/27) vs Merry Boys 110 (Amir Jangoo 31; Ricky Jaipaul 3/24, Marlon Richards 2/26, Akeem Jordan 2/26)

Alescon Comets 155 (Brandon Ramdial 56 not out, Andy Gobin 25; A Timothy 7/19, Bryan Boodram 2/60) and 175/5 (Rayad Emrit 74, Vikash Mohan 41; A Timothy 3/71) vs El Socorro Youth Movement 138 (T Lowe 47, N Arthur 25 not out; Imran Khan 7/66, Derone Davis 3/41)