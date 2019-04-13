East Zone calls U13s for screening

THE EAST Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board is preparing for the upcoming Under-13 Inter Zone competition.

Zone secretary Kazim Mohammed said, on Friday, that all young men desirous of representing East have been invited to three screening sessions which will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and April 25.

The sessions will be conducted on the Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe from 3.30 pm on each day under the supervision of coach Andy Ramjit and manager Keith Boodoosingh.

Mohammed said the East Zone selectors will also be in attendance to have a close look at the talented cricketers before picking the final squad.

The youngsters must reside in the geographical district and must be under the age of 13 by October 1. They must also present a copy of their birth certificate to confirm their eligibility for selection.

Further information about the screening and selection process can be obtained from Mohammed at 354-4688.

The East Zone secretary also made a special appeal to Primary and Secondary school cricketers to make a special attempt to bid for selection and boost the team’s chances of winning the competition.