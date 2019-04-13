Couva man killed, relative in custody

A 42-year-old Couva man is dead and a male relative in police custody after the two had a fight at their Savonetta home on Friday night.

According to police, Terry Eli was beaten by the 34-year-old male relative who took him to San Fernando General Hospital after the incident. Eli, police said, died as a result of the beating around 2 am yesterday and the suspect surrendered at Couva Police Station and is assisting them with their investigations.