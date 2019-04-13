AG: New magistrates court for Sando

After two years of incomplete repairs the San Fernando Magistrates Court on Court Street will be demolished. A new court will be on Sutton Street. PHOTO BY CHEQUANNA WHEELER

SAN FERNANDO will soon get a new magistrates' court.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has promised a new court will be built on the site where the old Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) building once stood at the corner of Sutton Street and Irving Park, San Fernando.

This will replace the historic San Fernando Magistrates' Court, on Court Street, which is to be demolished, two years after it was closed for “roof repairs.”

In an interview on Wednesday, after the installation of lights on Independence Avenue, San Fernando, Al-Rawi said, “That space (where the court stood on Harris Street) is condemned. We would look for another developmental purpose for the site.”

He said a large parcel of land on which the old WASA building stood was vested in the AG’s office and would be used for the construction of a new court. “We gave it (the land) to the judiciary. We are about to do a project there to construct a new magistrates courthouse.”

Asked about a timeline for the project he replied, “As fast as possible. Tenders are out. The first step was vesting, getting Cabinet approval and now we have to raise the financing and commence the project. The judiciary has done advance planning and we are pushing that with alacrity.”

He said while the building which was initially closed for the removal of asbestos from the roof, was recommendation for demolition because of structural damage done by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked the country last August.