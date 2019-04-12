N Touch
Friday 12 April 2019
Letters to the Editor

Waitingfor death

THE EDITOR: The rainy season is coming in short order and I am wondering when the Ministry of Works will get around to clearing the landslides on the Lady Young Road which not only cover parts of the pavement, but also the shoulder and into the road.

The residents have to go into the very busy road to pass and, as usual, nothing will be done until and unless someone’s child is run over and killed, at which time there will be tyres burning etc.

Welcome to the Third World.

GORDON DALLA COSTA via e-mail

