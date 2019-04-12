V’zuelan shot dead in Glencoe

The scene at Hyland Plaza, Glencoe, after a 36-year-old Venezuelan man was shot dead in a Nissan X-trail SUV yesterday.

A 36-year-old Venezuelan man was shot dead in Glencoe on Thursday evening. He has been identified as Jose Rodriguez.

Police sources tell Newsday are working on the theory that Rodriguez’s murder may be connected to other fatal shootings involving Venezuelans, which have occurred over the past week.

According to police sources at about 4.15 pm, Rodriguez was driving along the Western Main Road near Highland Plaza, when a gunman approached the vehicle and shot him.

The car swerved into Highland Plaza and crashed into a wall, then another vehicle.

When the shooting stopped, people in the area checked and found Rodriguez dead in the car.

The shooting and the processing of the crime scene caused a traffic back-up along the Western Main Road, from Highland Plaza to West Mall.

Rodriguez’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done.

On April 4 another Venezuelan man, identified as Alexander Cedeno Roroba was shot dead while exiting a UN registration office on De Verteuil St.

In a separate incident, Curtis "Papa" Valentine Serette, of Paradise Heights, Morvant, was shot dead while at a bar on Lady Young Ave, Morvant.

According to reports, Serette was at the bar when at about 5 pm a gunman entered. The gunman tried to force a woman into a room when Serette intervened.

The gunman shot Serette for his intervention.

Serette was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but he died as a result of his wounds while recieving treatment.

Serette's killing is the fourth murder to occur in 24 hours. The murder toll now stands at 140 for the year.