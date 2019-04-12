TT make Carifta water polo return today
THE FOUR national junior water polo teams will start their challenge at the three-day Carifta Aquatics Championships today at the Barbados Aquatic Centre, Gary Sobers Gymnasium, in Wildey.
Head of delegation and manager Jerry Chin Lee will represent TT this morning when teams are briefed on the draw for the three-day event, which also includes the hosts Barbados, the Bahamas, and the Dutch territories of Curacao and Bonaire.
The 54 water polo players, coaches and delegates arrived in Barbados yesterday, coming off two full months of intense training.
Led by the respective coaches in Russell Ferreira, Justin Bodden, Nicola Welch (head coach) and Leon Daniel, TT will challenge the 14-and-under Co-ed division, 16-and-under Male, 19-and-under Male, and 19-and-under Female categories.
Leading up to the championships, Chin Lee, a long time manager of the various national water polo teams said the objective is to see TT return to the pinnacle of the sport within the region. “For many years, we have dominated the competition. However, over the last two years (having missed last year), we have not been as competitive as we have been in the past,” Chin Lee told Newsday earlier this week.
The teams will return on Tuesday, with a 46-member swimming team set to depart for the same destination on April 19 and return on April 24 for the swimming segment of the Carifta event.
Squads
16-and-under Male
Miguel Green, Ricardo Ramdan, David Agard, Benjamin Chow-Quan, Ross Gillette, Dante Drakes-McKell, Malachi Valdez-Brown, Christian Chin Lee, Micah Mitchell, Yannick Robertson, Marvin Gillard-Bruce, Jonathan Matthews and Jeremy Mohamed.
Delegate: Jerry Chin Lee
Head coach: Russell Ferreira
Assistant coach: Leon Daniel
14-and-Under co-ed
Kyle Chin Lee, Nathan Hinds, Bryant Finklea, Justin Hackett, Jade Charles, Josh Fuller, Danielle Lequay, Aedan Anthony-Phillips, Keon Bacchus, Joshua Callender, Shawn Sookoo, Logan Beepat and Aariz Celestine.
Delegate: Derek Hinds
Head coach: Leon Daniel
Assistant coach: Nicola Welch
19-and-Under Female
Zoe van Reeken, Tahira Beepat, Jaeda Attong-Julien, Megan Stafford, Leah Mitchell, Yasmin Mohammed, Aaliyah Aching, Victoria Gillette, Hailey de Leon, Ava Waddell, Morgan Donawa, Jordan Waithe and Christina Nimblett.
Delegate: Melanie Waddell
Head coach: Nicola Welch
Assistant coach: Russell Ferreira
19-and-Under Male
Dylan Lee, Jonathan Constantine, Jean-Luc hinds, Jason Hackett, Chad Rowley, Everson Latchman, Luke Gillette, Charles Gillette, Jameel Atteih, Daniel Ammon, Amons Boodoo, Kelvin Caesar and Jerome Gunness.
Delegate: Ricardo Waithe
Head coach: Justin Bodden
Assistant coach: Nicola Welch
Reply to "TT make Carifta water polo return today"