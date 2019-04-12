Spreading God’s word through poetry

Former UWI track athlete Dr Crystal Skeete-St Hillaire.

BUCCOO'S Dr Crystal Skeete-St Hillaire is on a mission to share the word of God through this year’s First Citizens National Poetry Slam finals on May 5 at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

Skeete-St Hillaire, the only finalist from Tobago, told Newsday her brand of poetry has changed since the last four times she competed in the annual competition. She said she now feels the need to use this platform to encourage the audience to seek and love God.

She said, “I feel good going through the Slam to get my message out there and having people appreciate that message; because for this year, there are a lot of things people speak about that is passionate to them. As Christians, we claim Jesus is a main part of our lives but we don’t speak about Him, so I came into this year’s competition with a piece to highlight Jesus Christ."

Asked about her expectations for the final night Skeete-St Hillaire said she is leaving her destiny in God's hands.

"If He decides I deserve to be awarded with the title for this year, then I would greatly appreciate it, but my piece will focus on encouraging Christians to stand bold for Jesus and not to be afraid to speak of his love and kindness,” she added.

A former track athlete, Skeete-St Hillaire was a complete all-rounder, competing in the 100m 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 800m events. On enrolling at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, to study medicine, Skeete-St Hillaire dropped the sport as a priority.

"I don't do track any more. By the time I went to university, I didn't really focus on track. I did it for fun with the UWI team and was in and out a couple half-marathons," she said.

Graduating with her degree in medicine, Skeete-St Hillaire, 32, now works full-time at the Scarborough General Hospital but has no time for athletics. Her free time, however, is spent with her other joy, poetry.

Skeete-St Hillaire has been writing poetry for a number of years and won the Slam title the first time she entered the competition in 2013.

The National Poetry Slam finals is one of the closing events of the Bocas Lit Fest and will feature 15 aspiring poets from across TT, all vying for the title and $80,000 prize.

“In 2013 was the first time I entered the arena after attending a workshop held by the 2 Cents Movement, that’s why I was encouraged to enter. I took a break from competition and this year I have a message to share and now I’m back,” she said.

On being the sole Tobagonian in the finals, Skeete-St Hillaire said: “It is a bitter-sweet thing, because I am happy Tobago is represented yet I would have (liked to) see more Tobagonians in the finals portraying their talents. I understand as the lone Tobagonian I am now on a mission to use the blessing that God has given me to be bold about Him. As one line in my piece goes, ‘Still tongues doh always keep wise heads, sometimes still tongues result in dead men. Sometimes still tongues result in still towns.’ I want this messaged to be well received.”