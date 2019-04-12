Richards, Lee capture Junior Open golf titles

Christopher Richards Jr hits a shot on the final day of the RBL Junior Open golf tournament, yesterday, at the St Andrew's Golf Course, Moka. Richards was named tope overall boys golfer.

CHRIS RICHARDS Jr and Yeji Lee captured the overall boys and girls titles, on the final day of the Republic Bank Caribean Junior Golf Open, at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval yesterday.

The three-day tournament saw TT come up against juniors from Antigua, Barbados and St Lucia.

In the girls 16-17 age group, Lee ended with a total of 235, 18 strokes better than fellow TT entrant Sarah Ramphal. Lee also won the prize as overall girls champion.

Richards won the 14-15 age group with a 230 total, which left him seven strokes ahead of Zico Correia. Jean-Marc Chevrotierre was third on 250.

Richards and Barbados’ Xzavier Wiggins both had the same overall score so a playoff for the overall champion was required. This was won by Richards with a birdie three on the first play off hole.

Wiggins ended his tournament with a score of 230 to claim the title in the 16-17 age group. The next two places were taken by TT’s Brandon Matabadal and Reyaz Rambarran.

Emily Odwin of Barbados was first in the 14-15 girls section with 247, followed by Jada Charles and Azariah Joseph. Ethan Hill was the runaway winner, on 258, in the boys 11-13 age group with Barbadian Quinton Heljeneck second and Jerseem Boodram third. Chloe Ajodha won the 11-13 girls division with Faatimah Emamalie finishing second.

Republic Bank’s General Manager Anna-Maria Garcia Brooks said her institution was honoured to do its part in promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and the fostering of strong bonds among the nation’s and the region’s junior golf communities.

“It is our belief that we justly reward their efforts and take a more proactive role in shaping of their futures, not only towards positive outcomes, but also be exemplars to other youth,” she said. Republic Bank have been sponsoring this tournament since 2001.